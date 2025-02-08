3-5 inches of snow forecast as Long Island under winter weather advisory, NWS says

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Long Island and New York City from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Snow and sleet accumulation of three to five inches is likely after 5 p.m. Saturday on much of Long Island, which could cover roads and result in hazardous travel, according to the NWS. The snow will likely transition to a wintry mix, with possible rain and freezing rain, late tonight into Sunday at 10 a.m.

"A low pressure system is going to be passing just south of the area," said James Tomasini, meteorologist with the weather service in Upton. "It's going to start off as all snow late this evening and then become moderate to locally heavy by around 10 o'clock tonight," he said.

Precipitation should end around 10 a.m. Sunday, he said. Monday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Heavier snowfall is expected to the north of Long Island on Saturday night. The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for Southern Connecticut, as well as parts of the lower Hudson Valley and northeast New Jersey.