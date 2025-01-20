NewsWeather

How LIers prepared for the winter storm

Long Islanders bought supplies while highway crews prepared to treat area roadways ahead of the winter storm. NewsdayTV's Andrew Ehinger reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

