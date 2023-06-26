Long Island can expect thunderstorms, flooding this week

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for rain, likely in the form of scattered thunderstorms, for Long Island for much of this week — with the potential for severe thunderstorms and localized flooding, mostly in western Nassau County, through to about 10 p.m. Monday.

Those storms also threaten “scattered damaging wind gusts” in excess of 58 mph, the weather service said.

Localized hail, in some cases up to 1-inch in diameter, also is possible, though the risk for minor, localized tornadoes, remains low. The weather service said there is an “enhanced risk” of severe weather for those traveling to central and southern New Jersey, as well as the Lower Hudson Valley.

Isolated flash flooding is possible, with ponding expected in low-lying areas, the weather service said.

“Most vulnerable,” the weather service said, “are urban areas, roads, small streams and washes.”

Isolated “significant” flash floods are possible.

Meanwhile, expect hot and extremely humid weather with highs pushing about 80 degrees. The humidity is 100 percent.

And, don’t expect the weather to change any time soon. The weather service is calling for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday before Long Island has a chance for sunshine again on Friday. Though, the weather service cautions, we could see rain straight through to next Monday.

Which could make for an extra long Fourth of July holiday weekend.