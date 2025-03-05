Long Island is expected to see a three-day stretch of rainy, windy conditions, beginning Wednesday, with temperatures reaching into the 50s, the highest of 2025.

The rain is expected to be timed to Wednesday's evening commute.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 54, the National Weather Service reported. But windy conditions may put a damper on the day, with gusts up to 32 mph during the day and up to 37 mph Wednesday night.

Showers will begin after 4 p.m. Wednesday and continue through early Thursday, with a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday will see a slight chance of rain before 4 p.m.

While Thursday will reach a high of 53 during the day, temperatures drastically drop at night due to blustery conditions of gusts up to 43 mph, the NWS said.

Thursday night will see lows in the mid-30s at night, but wind chill values will make it feel in the 20s.

Windy conditions will linger through Friday, with gusts up to 37 mph, and highs in the upper 40s, forecasters said.

Things begin to mellow during the weekend, with highs in the mid-40s and sunny conditions, the service forecast said.