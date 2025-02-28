Temperatures expected to drop this weekend with wind gusts up to 30 mph

While the last week of February ends with a string of warmer temperatures, March will still come in like a lion.

After a high in the upper 40s and dry conditions on Friday, the National Weather Service forecasts that temperatures will drop this weekend due to northwest winds.

Saturday, the first day of March, will have a high in the mid-50s, but will see gusts up to 30 mph, service meteorologist James Tomasini said.

This will make temperatures feel like they are in the 40s, and lows drop into the 20s on Saturday night.

On Sunday, temperatures fall significantly and the wind chill will make it feel like the 20s during the day with gusts between 20 to 25 mph.

Since the expected highs are in the 30s, that drop will feel more intense compared to the drop on Saturday, Tomasini said.

“That's going to make temperatures feel even colder most of the day,” he said.

Monday will have similar conditions to Sunday, but “maybe a degree or two warmer.”

Temperatures won’t reach the 40s again until Tuesday, when the area is forecast to receive its next rainfall.

“It is nice that this cold snap is only going to last for short time before we warm back up,” Tomasini said.