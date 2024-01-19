Long Island snow forecast: 1-2 inches expected as storm tracks southwest

Long Island is now expected to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday, less than earlier predictions, as the storm is tracking to move more southwest, the National Weather Service said.

Light snow began falling after 9 a.m. Friday, and the weather service forecast that it would end in the early evening, between 4 and 6.

David Stark, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Upton, said the forecast changed in the past 24 hours, and that the system was traveling more southwest toward New Jersey.

The forecast had predicted Thursday that eastern Nassau County and western Suffolk would receive up 3 inches of snow. That is now unlikely, Stark said.

"While we are anticipating some snow, it is not really a snowstorm," he said.

A handful of local schools including SUNY Westbury and St. Mary's in Manhasset were closed Friday. St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay shifted to remote learning. Check more school closings here.

Newsday meteorologist Bill Korbel said Friday's snowfall does not compare to previous storms.

The last time Long Island experienced a heavy snowstorm was on Jan. 29, 2022, when McArthur Airport received about 2 feet of snow. Since then, Long Island hasn't gotten more than 3 inches.

While he doesn't expect a major storm to occur this month, there are "still hopes" for February, which is the snowiest month, he said.

Before that, one to three heavy snowstorms a season was the norm.

"We are overdue," Korbel said.

The forecast still shows it will be a "cold weekend overall," and the weather service issued a weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday on Long Island.

The snow will be dry and powderlike due to the cold, unlike the storm earlier in the week that started as snow and ended as rain or sleet in many places.

The arctic air mass will bring temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday and in the high 20s and lower 30s on Sunday.

Previously expected subzero wind chills also have risen and are now predicted to be in the single digits to the low teens on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Winds of up to 15 mph are expected.

Long Island won't reach above-freezing temperatures until Monday, when the high will be 36, rising to the low 40s Tuesday before dipping back into the 30s by week's end.

In Nassau, warming centers are open at Cantiague Park and the Wantagh administration building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 24 hours at Mitchel Field, 1 Charles Lindbergh Blvd. in Uniondale; and from 8 a.m. to midnight at the community room in Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center at Bethpage Community Park.

Anyone in need of shelter from the cold overnight can call the Nassau County Winter Homeless Hotline at 866-WARMBED (927-6233).

