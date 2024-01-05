Weekend snowstorm on Long Island may create 'hazardous travel conditions,' forecasters say 

Long Island is now expected to accumulate 1 inch of snow that "won't stick very well" in Saturday evening's storm, a decrease from the previously forecast 2 to 4 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Low pressure will track toward the Mid Atlantic region on Saturday and then southeast of the region while strengthening Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Long Islanders should prepare for possible "hazardous wintry travel" Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon, the service said.

But the storm will bring a mix of snow and rain in different periods.

"We'll be on the warmer side of this," said Rich Von Ohlen, a Newsday meteorologist, who expects "a coating to an inch" of snow.

Since Long Island is close to the ocean, the wind off the water creates 40-degree temperatures, making the climate "not cold enough" to see snow piling up, he said.

Forecasters predict that the snow will most likely mix with rain on Saturday, and become "all rain" after 4 a.m. Wind chill values will remain between 25 and 30, and gusts will be as high as 37%.

Sunday will be the "worst of the weather," as rain and snow are expected between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow likely after 4 p.m.

Long Island will see "cold rain changing to wet snow on Sunday, but [it's] not expected to stick very well," Von Ohlen said. "So more of a slushy deal."

Widespread minor coastal flooding is also predicted, particularly along the southern and eastern bays of Long Island and along Long Island Sound due to high tide.

In addition, Long Island will receive a heavy rain and wind storm on Tuesday, which could cause possible beach erosion.

The lower Hudson Valley and Southern Connecticut will receive the brunt of snow this weekend, with an expected 6 to 8 inches.