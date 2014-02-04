What to know on Long Island today

Welcome to Newsday's LI Now Live post for Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014.

Although we've wrapped up Tuesday's live coverage, below, you'll find a roundup of the top local stories that Newsday reporters have been working on.

Also, scroll down to see a rundown of top tweets from Newsday's staff, including live coverage of Tuesday morning's Hempstead Town board meeting.

(Mobile users can access social media updates via the link above.)

PSEG POWER OUTAGES. PSEG Long Island was reporting that 280 of its 1.1 million electric customers on Long Island and the Rockaways were without power, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. By 3 p.m., that figure had been reduced to 220. To view a map of current outages, visit newsday.com/outages.To report downed wires or power outages, call PSEG Long Island’s customer service line at 800-490-0075.

MORE SNOW COMING. Although not a flurry has fallen on Long Island Tuesday, there's more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. Another storm is headed our way and is expected to start early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning effective from midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday. This next storm could bring snow accumulations of up to 5 inches and ice pellets.

COMING UP

The following local meetings will be taking place Tuesday night.

LONG BEACH TREE REMOVAL. Long Beach City Council will vote Tuesday night on plans to hire a Brooklyn firm to remove about 1,000 trees that died after superstorm Sandy. The vote on the contract will take place during the council's regular meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Follow updates on Twitter from Newsday's Patrick Whittle: @pxwhittle.

BROOKHAVEN ASSISTED LIVING COMPLEX HEARING. The Brookhaven Town Board will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 5 p.m. at town hall on a proposed 42,000-square-foot assisted living complex in Farmingville.

OYSTER BAY HEARING ON DEVELOPMENT. The Oyster Bay Town Board will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Howard B. Matlin Middle School in Plainview. The town moved the time and location of the meeting to accommodate public interest in a hearing on the proposed Country Pointe at Plainview development that will take place at the meeting.

WATER MAIN BREAKS

The Suffolk County Water Authority was reporting the following water main breaks, as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

BABYLON. Hope Street near Lucerne Drive. Affects 20 residences.

HAUPPAUGE. Village Lane, south of Baer Court. Affects 23 residences.

NOTE: Those in affected areas may experience no water service, low water pressure or discolored water for a period of time.

SMITHTOWN LOOKS AT KINGS PARK EYESORE. The Smithtown Town Board held a public hearing Tuesday afternoon on a long-derelict Kings Park office building and adjoining construction trailer. Learn more here and check back for a follow-up story.

HEMPSTEAD CONSIDERS CONDOS. The Hempstead Town Board held a public hearing Tuesday morning during its meeting, where officials reviewed a petition to rezone the former Seaford Avenue School property for construction of 112 condominium units for residents 55 and older. Ultimately, they decided to reserve a decision.