When is the next Mega Millions drawing? Jackpot sits at $940 million

Jan. 6—STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot might need to change its name to Mega Billions if a winner isn't declared after the next drawing.

The pot expanded to $940 million, up from the previous drawing of $785 million on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The last drawing's numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44, with a gold Mega Ball 18.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.; the cash option is $483.5 million.

How do I purchase a ticket?

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at any New York Lottery retailer for $2 seven days a week. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 10:45 p.m. on draw nights.

Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday, and the New York Lottery urges players to buy tickets early to avoid last-minute lines.

How do I play?

Players pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

How can I win the jackpot?

In order to win the jackpot, players must match all five regular numbers, or white balls, in any order as well as the gold Mega Ball.

There are two Mega Millions jackpot prize payment options: You can receive your prize in 30 annual payments, or receive the prize in a lump sum cash payment. Each annual payment is 5% larger than the previous one.

For more, visit the Mega Millions website.

Here are the Staten Island stores that have sold million-dollar tickets:

—$247 million Powerball — Aug. 11, 2018, Stop & Shop, 2754 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp

—$136 million Powerball — March 14, 2015, 7-Eleven, 15 Page Ave., Richmond Valley

—$10 million Black Titanium — Oct. 16, 2019, Ferry Café Inc., 5 Ferry Terminal, St. George

—$10 million 200X — March 1, 2021, H&H Food & Grocery Corp., 1881 Forest Ave., Graniteville

—$10 million 200X — Nov. 29, 2021, Heberton Deli, 341 Heberton Ave., Port Richmond

—$7 million $7M Golden Ticket — Dec. 2, 2015, Bagels on the Island Corp., 1180 Forest Ave., West Brighton

—$7 million Supercash — Oct. 25, 2018, 24Hr. Mini Mart Inc., 3835 Richmond Ave., Eltingville

—$7 million Supercash — May 18, 2020, Guyon Food Mart Inc., 110 Guyon Ave., Oakwood

—$5 million 100X The Cash — July 16, 2019, Armstrong 24Hr. Deli & Grocery, 4295 Amboy Rd., Eltingville

—$5 million $5M Riches — Aug. 22, 2022, Waterfront Gas & Convenience, 1125 Richmond Terr., Livingston

—$2,520,000 50X The Money — April 9, 2013, Kings Arthur Kill C-Store Mobile, 868 Arthur Kill Rd., Eltingville

—$1 million Powerball — Oct. 10, 2012, Card Corner II Corp., 655 Rossville Ave., Rossville

—$1 million Cashword — April 3, 2013, Wateredge Café LLC, 7 Ferry Terminal Dr., St. George

—$1 million Cashword — Oct. 23, 2013, Lucky Deli & Grocery, 1200 Bay St., Rosebank

—$1 million Mega Millions — Dec. 26, 2014, Hylan Stationers Inc., 2736 Hylan Blvd., New Dorp

—$1 million Mega Millions — July 1, 2016, Arden Shell, 1769 Arthur Kill Rd., Arden Heights

—$1 million Mega Millions — March 6, 2018, Bagels on the Island Corp., 1180 Forest Ave., West Brighton

—$1 million Powerball — March 13, 2019, Stop & Shop, 1441 Richmond Ave., Graniteville

—$1 million Powerball — Jan. 24, 2022, Metro Mart NY Inc., 2655 Richmond Ave., New Springville

—$1 million Mega Millions — July 26, 2022, Soham Enterprise LLC, 1774 Forest Ave., Graniteville

