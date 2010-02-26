Winners, Feb. 28: Meigan Aronson
Meigan Aronson
Physicist
Meigan Aronson of Westhampton is one of 11 scientists and engineers
nationwide to be selected as a 2010 fellow for the U.S. Department of
Defense's National Security Science
and Engineering Faculty Fellowship program. Aronson is a physicist at Brookhaven National Laboratory and a professor at Stony Brook University's Department of Physics and Astronomy. Stony Brook will receive $850,000 per year for five years to fund her research on
high-temperature superconductors.