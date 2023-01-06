WILLIAM

LINNA

Production line assembler

William Linna of Port Jefferson, who is known as BJ, has received the Joslin Award from the New York State Industries for the Disabled in recognition of his job performance and personal growth as a longtime employee of Maryhaven’s Integrated Business Center in Yaphank, where individuals with disabilities work alongside nondisabled workers. Linna, whose parents died when he was young, has been living at Maryhaven’s Terryville home since 1988. He has been working at the IBC for more than 25 years performing tasks such as collating and packaging and is currently employed there as a production line assembler.