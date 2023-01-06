WINNERS
VELJKO RADEKA
Scientist
Veljko Radeka has received the 2022 Instrumentation Award from the International Committee for Future Accelerators in recognition of his contributions to the field of instrumentation. Radeka is a senior scientist in the Instrumentation Division at Brookhaven National Laboratory, which he joined as a visiting scientist in 1962, and is a life fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a fellow of the American Physical Society. He also holds two instrumentation patents and is the author of more than 200 publications.