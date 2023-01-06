VELJKO RADEKA

Scientist

Veljko Radeka has received the 2022 Instrumentation Award from the International Committee for Future Accelerators in recognition of his contributions to the field of instrumentation. Radeka is a senior scientist in the Instrumentation Division at Brookhaven National Laboratory, which he joined as a visiting scientist in 1962, and is a life fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and a fellow of the American Physical Society. He also holds two instrumentation patents and is the author of more than 200 publications.