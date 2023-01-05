Winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Fairfield

Jan. 5—One lucky person in Connecticut is starting the New Year as a millionaire.

A $2 million Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms on 1101 Post Road in Fairfield, CT Lottery announced.

At Wednesday night's drawing, the winner matched the first five numbers: 12-32-56-67-68. The Powerball number was 26 and the Power Play multiplier was 3.

Without the Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million.

No one has claimed the ticket as of 10 a.m. Thursday, a CT Lottery official confirmed. Players for Wednesday night's drawing have until July 3, 2023 to claim their tickets.

A customer from Shelton also won $50,000 from Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to CT Lottery.

No one won the Powerball jackpot, which is now estimated at $325 million for Saturday night's drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball ticket are 1 in 24.9 and the chances of winning a jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The MegaMillions drawing is set for Friday, Jan. 6 with an estimated jackpot of $940 million. Also on Friday is the Lotto! drawing with a jackpot of $1.8 million.

___

(c)2023 the New Haven Register (New Haven, Conn.)

Visit the New Haven Register (New Haven, Conn.) at www.nhregister.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.