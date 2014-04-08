Woman gives birth in Nassau medical center parking lot

Zulma Gutierrez gave birth to her fourth child Tuesday morning at Nassau University Medical Center — in the parking lot.

When her water broke in the back of the ambulance, two police officers and a medic assisted her in delivering a healthy baby boy.

Nassau County police Third Precinct officers Sandra Richard and Robert Vergara and advanced medical technician Robert Roper responded to a call from the woman’s sister-in-law around 8 a.m. about Gutierrez being in labor, then transported her from her Westbury home to the hospital.

“On our way to the hospital, her contractions were starting to get closer together — to the point where the baby was definitely coming,” said Richard, who would soon be delivering a baby for the third time. “We knew we weren’t going to make it to the hospital, but we encouraged her not to push. It got to the point where she couldn’t not push anymore.”

Moments later, they helped the 35-year-old deliver baby Kenneth in the East Meadow hospital’s parking lot. Her husband was at work at the time and she had been having contractions since 2 a.m. Her due date was April 12.

“My other children I had in the hospital,” said Gutierrez. “This is the first one that came so fast.”