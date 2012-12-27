Woman gives birth to boy in Holland Tunnel

A New Jersey woman rushing to a Brooklyn hospital Wednesday morning gave birth to a boy in the Holland Tunnel, a Port Authority spokesman said.

The mother and father, Soukaina Nekhlaoui and Abdel Elkarhat, from Lodi, were driving to Brooklyn shortly before 7 a.m. when the woman began to give birth inside the tunnel, said Steve Coleman, spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

"I didn't know if I should stop inside the tunnel or just keep moving until I got out," Elkarhat said.

He kept moving, but pulled the car over near the tunnel's Manhattan exit, prompting two tunnel and bridge agents to go to the car.

The agents -- George McCann and Jean Bernard, who are trained to respond to emergencies in the tunnel -- helped deliver the baby, with McCann guiding the baby's head out and wrapping the boy in a blanket, Coleman said.

"The baby was fine," he said.

Mother and son, named Nassim Mohammed Elkarhat, were taken to New York Downtown Hospital in Manhattan and both were in good condition later in the day. Abdel Elkarhat had been driving his wife to Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn.

With AP