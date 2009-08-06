Woodstock: Gary Miller

Gary Miller, 58, Holbrook. Cablevision field service supervisor.

I was working at the Jones Beach Theater as a parking lot attendant. Music was an important part of my life. When I saw the lineup for the Woodstock festival it was a no-brainer.

It was like walking into another world in another time. You really got the feeling you were living a part of history. Something really big that never had happened before. It was a city of half a million people where all the boundaries of the law and society no longer existed and the funny thing was it was all working. Craziness: yes. Violence and aggression: no.

I remember seeing Country Joe and the Fish and, yes, I was one of those crazies screaming along with the "Fish Cheer." I also saw Santana. You have to remember that before Woodstock, Santana was never heard of. I was like, "Who the hell are these guys?" They were great.