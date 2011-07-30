Amanda Knox appeal centers on DNA evidence

PERUGIA, Italy -- Prosecutors at Amanda Knox's appeals trial battled it out yesterday with independent forensic experts who say some of the key DNA evidence used to convict the American student of murdering her British roommate was unreliable and possibly contaminated.

Prosecutor Manuela Comodi sought to undermine the experts' conclusions and show that the forensic evidence could stand. The experts were appointed by the court to review the evidence and the procedures used to obtain it. They maintain that the original investigation had glaring errors -- they have mentioned more than 50 -- including investigators wearing dirty gloves while collecting evidence.

Knox was convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering Meredith Kercher in 2007 in the apartment the two shared in Perugia and was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Knox's co-defendant and ex-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito of Italy, was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to 25 years.

Knox, 24, and Sollecito, 27, have denied wrongdoing and have appealed.

It was the trial's last hearing before the summer break, and much of the debate yesterday centered on a kitchen knife the prosecutors believe to be the murder weapon.

In the first trial, prosecutors maintained that Knox's DNA was found on the knife's handle and Kercher's DNA on the blade. They also say Sollecito's DNA was found on the clasp of Kercher's bra, mixed with the victim's.

But the independent experts told the appeals court earlier that the collection of evidence fell below international standards. They said the knife was not properly sealed or kept after it was found at Sollecito's house, opening the way to possible contamination.

The experts said that the DNA on the blade could not be attributed with certainty to Kercher. They reviewed the procedures used to test the original DNA material, concluding that the genetic quantity was below the minimum amount necessary for the test to be considered reliable.

Comodi insisted that the genetic profile found on the blade should not be tossed out, arguing that no amount of contamination could have led to Kercher's DNA on the blade.