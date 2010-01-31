Earthquake strikes southwestern China, killing 1
(AP) — A moderate earthquake jolted southwestern China on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 12 others, officials said. More than 200 houses were damaged or destroyed.
The quake struck at 5:37 a.m. (2137 GMT Saturday; 4:37 p.m. Saturday EDT) in Sichuan province and registered a magnitude of 5.2, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It said the quake was centered at a depth of 11.6 miles (18.6 kilometers).
The Sichuan provincial seismological bureau said all of the casualties occurred in the town of Moxi, near the epicenter, with a population of about 30,000 people. Three people were seriously injured, the bureau said.
It said the quake toppled 120 houses and damaged another 100.
A 30-member team arrived in Moxi to assist the local government, the bureau said.
Sichuan province is still rebuilding from a magnitude-7.9 quake that struck in May 2008, leaving almost 90,000 people dead or missing.