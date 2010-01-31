Earthquake strikes southwestern China, killing 1

(AP) — A moderate earthquake jolted southwestern China on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 12 others, officials said. More than 200 houses were damaged or destroyed.

The quake struck at 5:37 a.m. (2137 GMT Saturday; 4:37 p.m. Saturday EDT) in Sichuan province and registered a magnitude of 5.2, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It said the quake was centered at a depth of 11.6 miles (18.6 kilometers).

The Sichuan provincial seismological bureau said all of the casualties occurred in the town of Moxi, near the epicenter, with a population of about 30,000 people. Three people were seriously injured, the bureau said.

It said the quake toppled 120 houses and damaged another 100.

A 30-member team arrived in Moxi to assist the local government, the bureau said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sichuan province is still rebuilding from a magnitude-7.9 quake that struck in May 2008, leaving almost 90,000 people dead or missing.