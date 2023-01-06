High school roundup: Bishop Grimes tops Bishop Ludden in boys basketball

A solid defensive effort guided Bishop Grimes to a 60-48 victory over Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Onondaga High School League Liberty Central Division action.

The Cobras, ranked 24th in the state in Class A, grinded out a win against the Gaelic Knights, Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney said.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we defended really well,” he said. “Better defense helps you grind out a win.”

The Cobras led 31-26 at the break. The squad put together a 19-8 third-quarter for a commanding 50-34 lead. Bishop Grimes then took care of business in the fourth.

“It was a good bounce-back win for us,” McKenney said, noting the Cobras’ loss to Westhill on Tuesday.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

McKenney is hopeful Thursday’s defensive performance transfers over to the rest of the season.

“We did the little things on the ball, and that helped us out a lot,” McKenney said. “We had some good defensive stops.”

Deng Garang paced Bishop Grimes with 20 points. Jon Corl recorded 16 points and 10 boards for a double-double. Nathan Abernethy provided 12 points.

“Deng was a handful (for Bishop Ludden),” McKenney said. “Jon helped us run the point.”

For the Gaelic Knights, Jahzar Greene and Tim Dunham had 12 points apiece. Joey Adamo added nine points and Michael Masterpole contributed eight.

“Bishop Ludden’s record is deceptive,” McKenney said, noting the Gaelic Knights’ 3-6 mark. “They’re a good team and well-coached. I can see them playing well the rest of the season.”

The Cobras (7-2) head to Buffalo on Saturday for a showdown against St. Francis. The Gaelic Knights are also traveling to Buffalo on Saturday, for a matchup against Cardinal O’Hara.

Girls basketball

Jordan-Elbridge 57, Cato-Meridian 35

The Eagles flew past the Blue Devils in an OHSL Patriot National Division matchup.

J-E led 35-18 at the half and never looked back.

Erin LaVancha led the Eagles with 14 points. Abbie Ahern and Haley Root each had 11 points.

For C-M, Kaydence Morrissette finished with 12 points and Julia Wilson added nine.

The Eagles (6-4) host Canastota at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils (6-3) face Weedsport at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Central Square 44, Fulton 40

Natalie Bush ’s 22 points anchored the Redhawks to a win over the Red Raiders.

Central Square and Fulton were knotted at 22-22 at the half. The Redhawks then proceeded to outscore the Red Raiders by four points between the third and fourth quarters.

Mandy Miller finished with 10 points for Fulton (4-5).

Central Square (6-1) takes on Cortland at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Fulton’s next opponent is also the Purple Tigers, as they play host at 6:45 p.m. next Friday.

For a complete scoreboard of Thursday’s games, click here.

Contact Kevin L. Smith anytime: Email | Twitter

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.