Insurgent attacks in Afghanistan increase

KABUL -- Insurgent attacks in Afghanistan during the past three months were up 11 percent, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest statistics on monthly violence released by the U.S.-led coalition.

The figures, which NATO released on Thursday, also show that the number of attacks in June was the highest for any month since fighting surged in the summer of 2010.

The disturbing uptick comes at a time when foreign troops are leaving and insurgents are trying to prove they remain a potent force.

It also supports the theory that the insurgency remains undefeated after more than a decade of war, though coalition officials caution against using attack numbers as a bellwether of how the war is proceeding.

The number of "enemy-initiated attacks" -- such as roadside bombings and gunfire attacks from insurgents -- rose in all three months of the second quarter, compared with the same months in 2011. This follows 11 consecutive months where attacks were below the number reported in the same month the year before.

The coalition offered two possible reasons for the uptick. A shortened poppy harvesting season prompted insurgents to start their spring offensive earlier this year. Also, with more Afghan security forces on the ground and taking the lead in more operations, more of them are getting killed.

There also has been more-precise reporting of attacks against Afghan soldiers and police, which could also lead to the higher numbers, the coalition said.

In related statistics, 206 Afghan soldiers were killed from March 20 until June 20, according to the Afghan National Army. March 20 is the first day of the Afghan calendar. No comparable numbers could be obtained for 2011, and no current casualty figures from the Afghan National Police were immediately available.

Gen. John Allen, the top commander of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, has confirmed that Afghan police and army casualties were on the rise. He said the coalition was working with the Afghan security forces -- now 350,000 strong -- to find ways to minimize the deaths of their forces, mostly by roadside bombs known as improvised explosive devices.

While the numbers of enemy-initiated attacks is on the rise, the number of U.S. and foreign troops killed in Afghanistan this year is running below last year.