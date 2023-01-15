Officials: At least 68 dead in Nepal plane crash

POKHARA, Nepal — A plane crash Sunday has killed at least 68 people, according to Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority. A regional passenger plane with 72 aboard crashed into a gorge while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara, in the country's deadliest airplane accident in three decades.

The aviation authority said the aircraft last made contact with the airport at 10:50 a.m. local time.

Scores of rescue workers and onlookers crowded near a steep gorge Sunday, as rescuers combed the wreckage on the edge of the cliff and in the ravine below.

Local resident Bishnu Tiwari, who rushed to the crash site near the Seti River to help search for bodies, said rescue efforts were hampered by thick smoke and a raging fire.

"The flames were so hot that we couldn't go near the wreckage. I heard a man crying for help, " Tiwari said, but because of the flames and smoke we couldn't help him."

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

A witness, watching from the terrace of his house. said he saw the aircraft spinning violently in the air after it began landing. Finally, Gaurav Gurung said, the plane fell nose-first towards its left and crashed into the gorge.

At the crash site, less than a mile from Pokhara International Airport, the search continued Sunday. Some bodies, burned beyond recognition, were carried by firefighters to hospitals, where grief-stricken relatives had assembled. At Kathmandu airport, where the flight began, family members appeared distraught as they were escorted in and at times exchange heated words with officials as they waited for information.

The twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, was flying from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, a 27-minute flight. It was carrying 68 passengers including 15 foreign nationals, as well as four crew members, Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement. The foreigners included five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans, and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France. No survivors have been found yet.

Tek Bahadur K. C., a senior administrative officer in the Kaski district, said he expected rescue workers to find more bodies at the bottom of the gorge.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who rushed to the airport after the crash, set up a panel to investigate the accident.

"The incident was tragic. The full force of the Nepali army, police has been deployed for rescue," he said.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Mount Everest, has a history of air crashes. According to the Flight Safety Foundation's Aviation Safety database, there have been 42 fatal plane crashes in Nepal since 1946.

Sunday's crash is Nepal's deadliest since 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when it plowed into a hill as it tried to land in Kathmandu.