Nightclub fire kills at least 230 in Brazil

SANTA MARIA, Brazil -- A nightclub fire killed at least 233 people in southern Brazil early yesterday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked and overcrowded exits in the ensuing panic, officials said.

The blaze in the university town of Santa Maria was ignited by sparks from pyrotechnics used by the band. They set fire to soundproofing on the ceiling and the club, Boate Kiss, rapidly filled with toxic smoke, local fire officials said.

Most of those who died were suffocated by fumes, fire brigade Sgt. Robson Muller said. Others were crushed in the stampede.

"Smoke filled the place instantly; the heat became unbearable," survivor Murilo Tiescher, a medical student, told GloboNews TV. "People could not find the only exit. They went to the toilet thinking it was the exit and many died there."

Fire officials said at least one exit was locked and that club bouncers, who at first thought those fleeing were trying to skip out on bar tabs, initially blocked patrons from leaving. The security staff relented only when they saw flames engulfing the ceiling.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

World Cup event postponedThe tragedy, in a packed venue in one of Brazil's most prosperous states, comes as the country scrambles to improve safety, security and logistical shortfalls before the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament and the 2016 Olympics, both intended to showcase the economic advances and ambitions of Latin America's largest nation.

FIFA and local organizers canceled an event Monday celebrating 500 days to go until the World Cup because of the nightclub fire. FIFA said the event scheduled in the capital of Brasilia was called off in respect to the nightclub victims. The unveiling of the official World Cup poster, also scheduled for Monday, was postponed until Wednesday.

In Santa Maria, a city of more than 275,000 people, rescue workers and weary officials wept alongside family and friends of the victims at a local gymnasium being used as a makeshift morgue.

"It's the saddest, saddest day of my life," said Neusa Soares, the mother of one of those killed, Viviane Tolio Soares, 22. "I never thought I would have to live to see my girl go away."

'Deep sorrow' expressedPresident Dilma Rousseff cut short an official visit to Chile and flew to Santa Maria, where she wept as she spoke to relatives of the victims at the gym.

"All I can say at the moment is that my feelings are of deep sorrow," said Rousseff, who began her political career in Rio Grande do Sul, the state where the fire occurred.

"We ran into a barrier of the dead at the exit," Col. Guido Pedroso de Melo, commander of the fire brigade in Rio Grande do Sul, said of the scene that firefighters found on arrival. "We had to clear a path to get to the rest of those that were inside."

Officials said more than 1,000 people may have been in the club, possibly exceeding its legal capacity. Though Internet postings about the venue suggested as many as 2,000 at times have crammed into the club, Pedroso de Melo said no more than half that should have been inside.

One of the club's owners has surrendered to police for questioning, GloboNews reported.

Local authorities said 120 men and 113 women died.

-- With AP