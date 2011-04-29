Noise after royal kiss upsets bridesmaid

Grace van Cutsem -- just 3 years old -- seemed overwhelmed by the noise and tumult when she and the other royals made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of a crowd estimated by police at roughly 1 million.

She held her hands over her ears and seemed frightened and unhappy when Prince William and his bride, Kate Middleton, kissed twice, sending the crowd noise level into the stratosphere.

Middleton leaned over to comfort the little girl after the kiss. Palace officials said van Cutsem, a goddaughter of Prince William, felt poorly when she was on the balcony. She and Eliza Lopes, 3, granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall, were the youngest of the four bridesmaids.

Van Cutsem's family has been close to the royals for many years.-- AP