Palestinians give Abbas hero's welcome

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- President Mahmoud Abbas received a hero's welcome yesterday from thousands of cheering, flag-waving Palestinians, having made a bid for United Nations recognition that appears destined to fail but has allowed him to finally step out of Yasser Arafat's shadow.

With many of them holding posters of Abbas, the crowd repeatedly chanted his name. Abbas was uncharacteristically animated, waving to the audience and charming the crowd with references to "my brothers and sisters."

His call Friday for the UN to recognize Palestinian independence has transformed him in the eyes of many Palestinians from gray bureaucrat to champion of their rights.

Though Israel and the United States oppose the move and consider it a step back for long-stalled peace talks, it could help Abbas overcome internal struggles and gain the support he will need to get a deal through one day.

In a brief address outside his headquarters in Ramallah, Abbas declared: "We have told the world that there is the Arab Spring, but the Palestinian Spring is here. A popular spring, a populist spring, a spring of peaceful struggle that will reach its goal."

He also cautioned that the Palestinians face a "long path" ahead.

The dynamic public appearance was a noticeable change for the 76-year-old Abbas, who was elected shortly after Arafat's death seven years ago. While Arafat was known for his trademark olive-green military garb and fiery speeches, Abbas favors suits and typically drones on in monotone.

In seeking UN recognition, Abbas "moved the feelings and emotions of the ordinary Palestinian," said Mahdi Abdul-Hadi, a respected Palestinian academic in Jerusalem. "He gave the people national pride after they were denied it."