NewsWorld

Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

A Palestinian gestures to Israeli military vehicles during clashes in...

A Palestinian gestures to Israeli military vehicles during clashes in the West Bank city of Nablus, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Israeli troops moved into the city, setting off fighting that killed several Palestinians, including a 72-year-old man, Palestinian health officials said. Credit: AP/Majdi Mohammed

JERUSALEM — Palestinian officials say that at least nine Palestinians have been killed and 97 were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 72-year-old man was among the dead.

The raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus, a scene of frequent military activity.

The Israeli military confirmed an operation was underway but gave no further information.

It was among the deadliest violence in a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Over 50 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year.

By The Associated Press

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?