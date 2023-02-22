Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM — Palestinian officials say that at least nine Palestinians have been killed and 97 were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says a 72-year-old man was among the dead.

The raid took place on Wednesday in the city of Nablus, a scene of frequent military activity.

The Israeli military confirmed an operation was underway but gave no further information.

It was among the deadliest violence in a year of fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Over 50 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year.