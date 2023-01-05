Plattsburgh woman dies in Westport fatal crash

Jan. 5—WESTPORT — A Plattsburgh woman died in a one-car crash Wednesday night in the Town of Westport.

Alexis F. Bouyea, 27, of George Street, Plattsburgh was found about 9:30 p.m. in her submerged 2012 Nissan Versa sedan after a passerby called 911.

Bouyea was driving eastbound on Route 9N when her car left the highway, hit a tree, and overturned into a creek next to the road, State Police reported.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed to determine cause of death.

Bouyea was the sole person in the car.

Westport Ambulance Squad took Bouyea to University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Her cousin, Nick Furnia, posted on social media: "this is seriously the worst news I could imagine today (Thursday). We lost an honest to God good person. I'm in tears for you today, cousin. I love you and my thoughts go out to the closest family and friends of us."

The Essex County Sheriff's Department and Westport Fire Department were also at the crash site.

