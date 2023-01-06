Port Richmond explosion site had no gas leaks, according to PGW's initial survey

Jan. 5—Philadelphia Gas Works did not find any natural gas leaks in the vicinity of a Port Richmond block where an explosion on New Year's Day injured five people and left three homes destroyed, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

At a Wednesday community meeting attended by more than 100 residents, utility representatives said the gas infrastructure along the 3500 block of Miller Street and surrounding streets all appeared to be in "good operating condition." A final property inspection took place Thursday and no leaks were found in the service lines leading to the property.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Residents got to probe various city agency representatives on their response to the explosion at Wednesday's meeting hosted by Port Richmond On Patrol and Civic, a neighborhood association. Melanie McCottry of PGW explained that the utility is responsible for the gas mains along roadways and service lines that feed into a property's meter.

Anything beyond the meter, however, is a property owner's responsibility, she said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"So we are not able to determine the condition or the integrity of inside piping or appliances that are beyond the meter in any of these properties," said McCottry.

Still, a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission statement released Wednesday made clear the information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues. The investigation into the explosion could take a year or longer to complete. According to PUC, there are two PGW mains in front of the damaged homes, but "integrity tests" run by the gas company found no leaks in the vicinity.

PGW assurances did not assuage concerns that people like Kelly Gallagher, 28, had regarding aging gas main conditions in the city. She said her home was leveled in a 1999 explosion just blocks from the 3500 block of Miller.

"Something has to be wrong," Gallagher said into a microphone, skeptical of PGW's initial findings.

But McCottry reassured Gallagher that while the 1999 explosion was the result of a tree falling on a cast-iron main, there was no evidence the same happened in Sunday's explosion. The street and surrounding blocks of the explosion have steel and plastic mains that are not due for replacement, said McCottry, adding no one had reported gas odors ahead of the incident.

The PUC's Safety Division is working with the fire marshal and other agencies to review potential state and federal safety regulations with the cooperation of PGW. The Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management have been responding to the incident along with Peco.

Residents should file claims with their homeowner and auto insurance carriers, as well as PGW, according to the city.

Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this article.

___

(c)2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.