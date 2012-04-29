Thousands in Malaysia protest for reforms

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Police unleashed tear gas and chemical-laced water yesterday at thousands of demonstrators who staged one of Malaysia's largest street rallies in years, demanding fair rules for national elections.

Malaysian police said that 222 people were arrested. Officials said three demonstrators and 20 police were injured.

At least 25,000 demonstrators swamped Malaysia's largest city, hoping to pressure Prime Minister Najib Razak's ruling coalition -- in power for nearly 55 years -- to overhaul electoral policies before polls that could be held as early as June. Authorities insist the elections will be free and fair.

The demonstration remained peaceful for hours. But when a small group appeared to suddenly breach the police barriers, authorities began firing at the crowd. -- AP