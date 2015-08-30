Tropical Storm Fred strengthens over eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Fred picked up strength over the Atlantic Ocean Sunday and threatened several islands off the western coast of Africa.

The National Weather Service said the storm could bring hurricane conditions to the Cape Verde islands, which sit about 400 miles west of Senegal.

Weather officials issued the a hurricane warning for the islands, where the storm could strike within the next 24 hours. Sustained winds had already been clocked at 60 miles per hour as of Sunday.

Fred is the sixth named storm of the 2015 hurricane season and could head toward Florida in the coming weeks.