UK police arrest friend of hacking suspect

LONDON -- Counterterrorism police on Saturday questioned a friend of alleged Islamic extremist Michael Adebolajo, one of two suspects in the killing of a British soldier on a London street that has horrified the country.

The friend, Abu Nusaybah, was arrested immediately after he gave a BBC Television interview Friday describing how Adebolajo may have become radicalized in Kenya and alleging that Britain's security services tried to recruit him six months ago.

Police said Nusaybah was wanted on suspicion of involvement in unspecified acts of terrorism.

Adebolajo, 28, and Michael Adebowale, 22, are suspected of killing soldier Lee Rigby by hacking his body with knives and a meat cleaver in front of dozens of passersby Wednesday in southeast London.

The horrific scene was recorded on witnesses' cellphones, and a video has emerged showing one of the two suspects making political statements and warning of more violence as the soldier lay on the ground.

Police shot both men as they arrived minutes after Rigby's slaying. Both suspects remain under armed guard at two London hospitals.

The attack has sparked fears of anti-Muslim sentiments in Britain. Police on Saturday arrested three people on suspicion of posting racist comments on Twitter before a march organized by the far-right group English Defense League in the northern city of Newcastle. Police said some 1,500 people took part in the march.

The group, which has clashed violently with police in the past, has used Rigby's death to criticize the British government for not paying enough attention to radical Islam in the country. About 350 people staged a counter-demonstration. -- AP