WORLD BRIEFS





PAKISTAN: U.S. accusations rejected

Pakistan rejected Washington's allegations that it maintains links with the militant Haqqani network and warned Thursday that it would not tolerate any ground operation to hunt down members of the group. Since the Sept. 13 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the Afghan capital, American military and civilian leaders have urged Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence to sever its ties with the Haqqani group. Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, had accused the ISI of using the Haqqani network to wage a proxy war against U.S., NATO and Afghan forces in Afghanistan. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Tehmina Janjua, asked at a news conference whether there was any truth to Mullen's charge, answered, "I would say a categoric no."





LIBYA: U.S. envoy back in Tripoli

The U.S. ambassador to Libya expressed confidence in the country's new rulers Thursday as the American Embassy reopened in Tripoli, months after it closed down during the fighting to oust Moammar Gadhafi. "The next few months will be critical as Libyans lay the groundwork for a pluralistic democracy that respects the rights of all of its citizens," Ambassador Gene Cretz said in remarks before the flag was raised in front of his residence in Tripoli, the interim embassy. The ceremony occurred as Tunisian authorities jailed Libya's ex-prime minister, Al-Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, on charges of illegal entry after he was found without a visa trying to flee to Algeria. The transitional government said it would ask Tunisia to send al-Mahmoudi back to face justice.





Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TROPICAL STORMS: Hurricane off Mexico coast

Hurricane Hilary has become a Category 3 storm in the Pacific south of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds Thursday near 115 mph. Hilary is not forecast to make landfall, but is expected to rake the coast with wind, rain and heavy surf. In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Ophelia was expected to weaken.