WORLD BRIEFS





RUSSIA: Quitting crime pact with U.S.

Russia pulled out of an anti-crime accord with the United States on Wednesday in a move Washington called "self-defeating," the latest sign of tensions between the nations. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order to scrap the 10-year-old agreement "because it was no longer relevant." The accord covered fighting terrorism, corruption and cross-border crimes such as drug smuggling and human trafficking. The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the United States for providing $12 million in aid for crime-fighting projects under the accord, but said Moscow no longer needs such assistance. In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland expressed regret about the move.





Ballerina afraid to return

A leading Bolshoi ballerina says she wants to stay in Canada after receiving threats, a move that follows an acid attack on the dance troupe's ballet chief and highlights tensions at the famed theater. Svetlana Lunkina, 33, told Izvestia that she asked the Bolshoi to extend her leave as she fears returning to Russia. Her statement came two weeks after the attack on artistic director Sergei Filin, who was badly burned when a masked assailant threw sulfuric acid in his face.





Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

KUWAIT: Aid boost for Syrian refugees

An emergency UN appeal to raise $1.5 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria exceeded its goal Wednesday at a conference with dire predictions of rising civilian costs and Jordan's king saying the refugee crunch has pushed his nation's resources to the breaking point. "We are sending a message to Syrians: You are not alone," said Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. He said Syria was caught in a "death spiral" and conditions for civilians were a "living hell."





CHILE: Big tremor strikes in north

A magnitude-6.7 earthquake shook northern Chile on Wednesday and caused office buildings to sway in Santiago. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake at 4:15 p.m. was centered 27 miles north of Vallenar.