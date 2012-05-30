WORLD BRIEFS





VATICAN CITY: Pope 'pained' by leaks

The Vatican sought to put the widening scandal over leaked documents into a different light Tuesday, saying the papers didn't concern just matters of internal church governance but represented the thoughts of people who in writing to the pope believed they were essentially speaking before God. As a result, Pope Benedict XVI feels particularly pained over the leaks and wants to get to the bottom of the scandal, according to the Vatican's undersecretary of state, Archbishop Angelo Becciu. "It's not just that the pope's papers were stolen, but that people who turned to him as the vicar of Christ have had their consciences violated," he told L'Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper. Benedict's personal butler has been accused of theft after documents were found in his Vatican City apartment.





EGYPT: Islamist vows new strategy

Mohammed Morsi, the Muslim Brotherhood's candidate for the presidential runoff, promised Tuesday he would break sharply with the ways of ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak, a day after angry protesters burned down the headquarters of his challenger, Ahmed Shafiq, who served as prime minister in the old regime. Morsi appeared to be trying to cash in on public resentment of his Shafiq's ties to Mubarak. Morsi has been scrambling to broaden his base of support for the June 16-17 runoff.





Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

KENYA: Blast in Nairobi injures 33

An improvised device exploded in downtown Nairobi, ripping through a building full of small shops and injuring 33 people. A woman among the injured blamed the blast on a "bearded man" who left behind a bag shortly before the detonation.





SOMALIA: President escapes attack

Militants ambushed a convoy carrying President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed on Tuesday but the attack was repelled. Lt. Col. Paddy Ankunda of the African Union force said Ahmed was traveling from the newly liberated town of Afgoye back to Mogadishu.