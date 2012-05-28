WORLD BRIEFS

,BR/>

EGYPT: 3 vote leaders charge fraud

Three top candidates in the presidential race filed appeals to the election commission ahead of the deadline Sunday, alleging violations in the first-round voting. The appeals allege fraud in the election, which was led by two of the most polarizing candidates. Preliminary results placed Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohammed Morsi and Hosni Mubarak's last prime minister, Ahmed Shafiq, as the two entering a June 16-17 runoff. Hamdeen Sabahi, a socialist and champion of the poor, called for a partial vote recount after he placed third by a margin of 700,000 votes after Shafiq.





BAHRAIN: Both sides blaming U.S.

During nightly clashes with security forces, a new chant has broken out among opposition protesters: "The U.S. is the great Satan." Then pro-government marchers also waved their fists against Washington. With almost no common ground left after more than 15 months of Arab Spring-inspired unrest, both sides in Bahrain are finding a shared target in the United States. Their gripes are vastly different -- protesters claiming the U.S. has ignored them, government backers expecting full loyalty from their longtime allies -- but the across-the-board potshots at Washington's policies point to the deep complexities of U.S. attempts to navigate the crisis in the tiny Gulf kingdom. At stake for the United States are relations with Saudi Arabia, the main patron for the embattled Bahraini monarchy, and the stability of the Bahrain-based headquarters of the Navy's 5th Fleet, one of the Pentagon's main counterweights to Iranian military influence in the Gulf.





IRELAND: 2 killed by race car in rally

A race car went out of control on a rural road and crashed into a crowd of about 30 spectators Sunday, killing two people near Bailieborough, 50 miles northwest of Dublin. A woman, 29, from Cork and a male photographer, 50, from Galway were declared dead at the scene. Hedge-lined, narrow roads are blocked off for souped-up rally cars in the Cavan Stages Rally.