About Us

nextLI is a forum for Long Islanders to shape the future of the region, a place to discuss ways to make Long Island competitive, affordable and welcoming. On an island defined by fragmented communities, this digital platform will create a town hall from Belmont Park to the Montauk lighthouse to debate critical public policy questions. This initiative by Newsday is funded by a three-year charitable project grant from the Rauch Foundation with input from an advisory board. It is a successor to the pioneering Long Island Index that provided data and analysis essential to understanding our region for 15 years.