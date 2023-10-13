About us
About Us
nextLI is a forum for Long Islanders to shape the future of the region, a place to discuss ways to make Long Island competitive, affordable and welcoming. On an island defined by fragmented communities, this digital platform will create a town hall from Belmont Park to the Montauk lighthouse to debate critical public policy questions. This initiative by Newsday is funded by a three-year charitable project grant from the Rauch Foundation with input from an advisory board. It is a successor to the pioneering Long Island Index that provided data and analysis essential to understanding our region for 15 years.
How Can you join us?
This project is designed to include as many points of view as possible. nextLI welcomes voices of all kinds with fresh perspectives on how the nation’s oldest suburb can transition into the future. To participate:
- Comment on data posts and research projects on the site.
- Submit first-person essays, documentaries, policy proposals and analysis about your experiences on Long Island to nextLI@newsday.com
- Explore and interact with maps.
- Shape the direction of our research projects at in-person events and online.
What is nextLI?
nextLI is a digital community where Long Islanders can participate in civic life on Long Island. The project’s centerpiece is high-quality, non-partisan research that is essential to understanding Long Island’s regional challenges. The free, accessible website hosts digital tools to learn about and debate vital issues, a destination for regional consensus building. The project’s website features original reporting and aggregated data to give the community reliable indicators about the region, tools for becoming involved in local politics and context for understanding Long Island.
Amanda Fiscina
Project Manager
amanda.fiscina@newsday.com
Rita Ciolli
Project Director
rita.ciolli@newsday.com
Coralie Saint Louis
Outreach and Engagement Manager
coralie.saint-louis@newsday.com
Contact us
We want to hear from you! Community is a critical part of nextLI: Tell us what you think about the project, share an idea or tell us about an organization we should be meeting with. Your feedback will make us stronger.
Email us at nextLI@newsday.com.
Connect with us on Twitter @nextLI.