1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

6 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

16 ounces best-quality milk chocolate, chopped

Flaky sea salt or sprinkles for sprinkling





1. Line a muffin tin with 10 paper liners. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



2. With an electric mixer, beat together the nut butter, butter, and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Roll heaping teaspoons into 10 balls and flatten slightly. Place on prepared baking sheet and refrigerate.



3. Place half of the chocolate in a large microwave-safe glass measuring cup and microwave in 30-second increments, stirring in between, until just melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes depending on the strength of your microwave oven.



4. Pour the chocolate into the muffin cups. Lift the tin a few inches from the countertop and drop. Repeat several times until the chocolate is distributed in an even layer on the bottom of the paper liners. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.



5. Place the remaining chocolate in the measuring cup and melt in the microwave as before. Place the nut butter disks in the muffin cups, cover with melted chocolate, and drop on the counter as before to distribute chocolate. Sprinkle with sea salt or sprinkles. Refrigerate until set, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Makes 10 large nut butter cups. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.