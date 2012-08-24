Editorial: 9/11 survivor families deserve privacy

Families of 9/11 victims have been through enough. They have a right to privacy, and to heal in solitude.

No one has a right to the names and addresses of these survivors. They are not public figures, and they should reasonably expect that New York City, which has this information, won't give it to others.

Last month a State Supreme Court in Manhattan rejected the demands of a small number of victims' families who want the list of 2,749 names and addresses of other victims' relatives so they can pester them into joining their campaign about how the unidentified remains of 9/11 victims should be honored.

The 17 families who are appealing the decision oppose plans to place those remains in a private repository and viewing area 70 feet underneath the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum at Ground Zero. They say it is disrespectful to place the remains where tourists gather and knicknacks are sold. They want the remains placed away from the museum, in an above-ground "tomb of the unknowns."

If there is any group that's likely to be aware of this issue -- even if they aren't vocal or picking sides -- it's the relatives of the victims. One court has already rejected the 17 families' demand, and the same outcome is likely on appeal. There's no reason why this information should become public. For decency's sake, stop the pursuit of the list. Those families who want to support your agenda will find you.