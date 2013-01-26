Editorial: Air-powered car isn't just gas

141 --That's how many miles per gallon of gasoline French automaker Peugeot says its new hybrid compact car, due out in 2016, could get. Propelled at high speeds by a gasoline-powered engine, the vehicle will generally be powered by compressed air when it travels slower than 43 mph. Peugeot also says the cars will be cheaper than most current hybrids, including the Toyota Prius. Future problems, like fuel shortages and air pollution, are easier to see than the solutions that technology may present. And air is free. We say, go Peugeot!