Assembly race in Brooklyn has lessons for Long Island

The election results in just one of the state’s 150 Assembly districts crystallize key trends and voter concerns. For their own sake, leaders of both major state parties had better pay close attention.

In Brooklyn’s 49th A.D., which now has an Asian-American majority, 36-year Democratic incumbent Peter Abbate of Bensonhurst lost his reelection bid to Republican Lester Chang. Public service unions may now miss an ally with clout in the majority and institutional seasoning to negotiate key legislation.

In that same stretch of Brooklyn on Election Day, Abbate’s former chief of staff, Iwen Chu, won the newly remapped 17th Senate District seat — by just a few hundred votes — over Republican Vito LaBella, a retired NYPD lieutenant.

Chang found his way to his district; he voted only 10 years ago from Chinatown in Manhattan, and his current Brooklyn residence isn’t even in the 49th. Meanwhile, Chu’s campaign promoted her as a “public school mom” and “proud Asian American.” For years, activists have sought to consolidate the borough’s Asian American enclaves as “communities of interest” on district maps.

Not too far away, in the 45th A.D., longtime Democratic incumbent Steve Cymbrowitz lost by a reported 21-point margin in a heavily Russian American district to Republican Michael Novakhov.

All that may sound like identity politics. But last month’s outcomes were far from a mere matter of ethnic solidarity. They were driven by peoples’ stated concerns about public safety, and particularly, the quality of the schools. Also, Chu is believed to have depended heavily on non-Asian votes to get by.

It’s an implicit reminder that Brooklyn is geologically on Long Island — where important turnovers of this kind across demographic groups propelled this year’s regional red wave.

Southern Brooklyn has largely swung middle-to-conservative for a very long time. Back in 1986, Abbate unseated a Republican, Arnaldo Ferraro, to win the seat. These purple neighborhoods helped elect Republican mayors Rudy Giuliani and Mike Bloomberg.

For the Kings County Democratic Committee, it is especially ironic that while a favorite son, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from Crown Heights, ascended to party leader in the U.S. House, Democrats in the borough’s outer reaches groused about a lack of central organization support.

These days, the committee — said to be the largest in the U.S. for a county that’s not its own city — is headed by another Assembly member, Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn of Flatbush. She ran unopposed, but like Nassau

