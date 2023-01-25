Suburban congressmen launch misguided attack on congestion pricing

Perhaps it should be no surprise that two suburban congressional representatives have made congestion pricing their latest target.

After all, the plan to toll Manhattan's central business district has become a popular boogeyman.

But when Reps. Josh Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Mike Lawler, a freshman Republican from the Hudson Valley, went to battle at a news conference last week, they chose an unusual weapon — proposing new legislation that would stop federal funds from going to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Because, you know, that response wouldn't hurt any of their constituents, right?

Except, of course, for the tens of thousands of New Jersey residents who commute into Manhattan every day via New Jersey Transit trains or buses, or the PATH. Or the thousands of Hudson Valley commuters who use Metro-North Railroad to get into Manhattan. Or those who end up on subways or city buses to get to and from work.

And, of course, beyond their House districts, the many Long Island and New York City residents who depend on the MTA, too.

According to the Tri-State Transportation Campaign, which analyzed census data in legislative districts across northern and central New Jersey and the MTA's service area, far more residents in those districts use public transit than drive. And fewer than 10% of residents in each of their home districts would pay the congestion pricing charge. While those numbers may have shifted during the pandemic, ignoring transit riders in favor of drivers seems to make little sense economically, environmentally, or even politically.

For Lawler, the play is more obvious: a chance to join his Republican colleagues, including many on Long Island, in ranting against the toll and the Democrats pushing it. But it's a bit of a strange position for Gottheimer, a strong environmental advocate who has fought for both climate change legislation and the Gateway tunnel effort — a New Jersey transit project for which New York has promised significant dollars.

So, why are Gottheimer, Lawler, and others who oppose congestion pricing trying to help the drivers who clog bridges and tunnels and local streets, only to then clog city streets, too, while threatening to hurt those who take the trains and buses?

Perhaps they're simply staking out a negotiating position, looking for something in exchange for their support. More money for suburban public transit priorities, perhaps. A discount or exemption for their residents. A portion of the revenue from the very program they're now opposing.

But congestion pricing won't work with endless exemptions and giveaways to every official with a hand out. It'll only work if it applies to nearly everyone — so it can really change behavior. And it's clear it would have that intended effect.

Just listen to one New Jersey resident who was asked in an ABC News report on the Gottheimer-Lawler news conference: What would you do if congestion pricing became reality?

"I'm going to have to find a new way. I'm going to have to take the bus," the commuter lamented, while sitting in his car.

Please do. That's exactly the point. If congestion pricing encourages commuters out of their cars and on to buses and trains, it's serving its purpose. The end result: less traffic, cleaner air, better quality of life.

And, yes, a better transit system for all commuters, including those from New Jersey and the Hudson Valley. A transit system which Gottheimer and Lawler can help make a reality.

Then, perhaps at another news conference, they can claim the credit,

Columnist Randi F. Marshall's opinions are her own.