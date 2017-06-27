Everyone knows where the mayor of New Hyde Park lives

New Hyde Park Mayor Lawrence J. Montreuil is one of two village mayors still negotiating with the state for additional money before they might come on board with the plan for the Long Island Rail Road third track.

By Friday, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s capital review board has to either allow the plan to move forward or veto it. The board’s support hinges on the support of local state senators — and their support depends on mayors like Montreuil.

The mayor, who lives just a block from the LIRR tracks, would benefit from the sound wall that would be installed, dulling the railroad rumble and horns in the otherwise quiet residential neighborhood. The nearby Covert Avenue railroad crossing, which causes local traffic jams, is one of seven that would be eliminated.

But all of those improvements in New Hyde Park would be at risk if Montreuil doesn’t give a green light to the project. As of Tuesday morning, a small yellow sign remained on the front lawn of his home. “NO LIRR 3rd Track,” it says.

Montreuil didn’t return calls and emails for comment, but if his negotiations with the state are successful, there’ll be only one question left: Will he remove the sign? And if his opposition kills the $1.9 billion project, does he really want anyone to know where he lives?

