To move big LI projects forward, money talks

It was June 2017. Then-New Hyde Park Mayor Lawrence J. Montreuil had a “No LIRR 3rd Track” sign on his lawn. Then-Floral Park Mayor Dominick Longobardi loudly opposed the effort to add a third track to the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line. Then-State Sens. Elaine Phillips and Kemp Hannon, who represented districts traversed by the Main Line, along with then-Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan, stood with them, trying to derail the project right up until the last minute.

Within weeks, their opposition turned into support. Red signals turned to green. The once-stopped Third Track train started chugging forward.

No magic wand awakened them with a desire to do what’s right for Long Island.

So, what changed their minds?

Money.

New rail bridges, better service, less congestion, a reverse commute, the elimination of dangerous grade crossings, accessibility gains and station improvements weren’t enough. Instead, their support came after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority promised an additional $20 million for local elected officials to wave around as they declared victory.

This is, for better and for worse, the way things work on Long Island.

A regionally important project with enormous upside is proposed. Then it goes through multiple layers of village, town, county and state government — all of whom have a chance to block it.

Often, “No” comes conditioned with an outstretched hand.

Let’s be clear: Community benefits are a standard part of development on Long Island — and they’re not a bad thing. A community should receive funds and other benefits when a developer seeks to build housing or entertainment or new railroad tracks that could impact a neighborhood, however temporarily.

But the notion goes too far when it’s less about the community and more about local officials holding a project hostage for their own self-interest, when the extra money pot seems more like an attempt to improve their standing in future political races.

A recent Newsday story showed how the $20 million in Third Track benefits was spent. Some was used for project-related concerns. Then there was $223,000 for pickleball, basketball and roller hockey courts in Floral Park, $9,000 for a “Welcome to Garden City Park” sign, $141,000 for ambulance equipment for New Hyde Park, and funds for snowblowers, park upgrades, a parking lot, and a whole lot of lawyer and consultant fees.

Some have called it “bribery” by the MTA. But it was more of a “shakedown” — by village, town and state elected officials who refused to support a regionally meaningful project until they got their perks.

The Third Track shakedown continued in 2021, when Garden City officials demanded $10 million from the MTA in exchange for a permit to replace the Denton Avenue Bridge. The MTA refused. Eventually, the courts forced Garden City to issue the permits, costing Garden City taxpayers more in lawyer fees.

When utilized, promised and executed properly, and when provided directly to those impacted, community benefits are a smart tool for good, especially as private developers pay for parks, schools, community centers, libraries, and infrastructure. As large proposals like Midway Crossing at the Ronkonkoma Hub and a casino resort at the Nassau Hub move forward, such benefits could be critically important to surrounding neighborhoods.

But when used badly, as they were six years ago, they become little more than ransom sought by small-minded politicians who care less about the region or even their residents’ needs than they do about looking good — and winning the next election.

Columnist Randi F. Marshall's opinions are her own.