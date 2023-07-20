Perseverance pays off as six sisters graduate together at SUNY Old Westbury

As students, in black robes walked individually across the Nassau Coliseum stage, SUNY Old Westbury's commencement seemed like any other. A name called. A diploma received. A photo taken.

But midway through this spring's ceremony there was a pause.

"You want me to read them all together?" the announcer asked. "All right."

Then, she recited six names.

Dominique Lawrence. Gabriella Lawrence. Alecsandria Lawrence. Lauren Lawrence. Nathalia Lawrence. Danielle Lawrence.

Together, six young women excitedly gathered around SUNY Old Westbury President Timothy E. Sams for their photo.

It was an extraordinary moment. For SUNY Old Westbury, the Lawrence sisters — who range in age from 18 to 24 and all graduated with bachelor's degrees in public health, serve as a prime example of what the school does through its Educational Opportunity Program, an application process designed to level the playing field for those who are historically underserved or need an academic or financial boost.

For the sisters, it marked the culmination of years of hard work, long commutes from Queens and Brooklyn, and perseverance over many challenges.

"We have hardships, but it could be worse," said Dominique, the oldest. "Thank God, we're a family. We know other people who are alone. We have each other. And we didn't give up."

When Long Island spotlights its education prowess, it's often about top students heading for top universities or earning national accolades. Equally important, however, is what the Island's colleges and universities do to help those on more unconventional paths.

For more than a decade, the Lawrences, who have a younger sister, Sarah, faced extensive familial and financial difficulties and became homeless, often shuttling between family friends just to keep a roof over their heads. As uncertainties and setbacks made attending school difficult, they began home-schooling during their later elementary and middle-school years.

Although different ages and starting at different educational levels, the six older sisters in 2019 received their GED certification together, through the Queens Educational Opportunity Center. Nathalia, the youngest, was the class valedictorian.

"I love going to school together with my sisters," Nathalia said. "I love that we can support each other."

They headed for Long Island, first attending Nassau Community College, where they helped one another through virtual classes and other COVID-19-related difficulties. Associate degrees in hand, they moved on to SUNY Old Westbury in 2021.

SUNY Old Westbury's EOP director, Jerrell Robinson, recalled the Lawrence sisters' arrival on campus.

"They all came together," Robinson remembered. "It reminded me of the Jackson 5 or The Beatles. Everyone saw them and said, 'Who are they?' But the campus embraced them, as a group and individually."

All six sisters, who say they've relied on their faith and each other, graduated with honors. Now, Dominique, Gabriella, Alecsandria, Lauren, Nathalia and Danielle are planning their futures together: First, more schooling, then, careers in nursing. Their passions vary from pediatrics to orthopedics to emergency medicine.

Their story is worth remembering, for every student whose road isn't a simple one.

"They have a unique story, one that's important not only for Old Westbury, but for the SUNY system as a whole," Robinson said. "But other students can learn from them... to build a support network. For them, it may be each other. But we all need someone in our corner to support our dreams."

Columnist Randi F. Marshall's opinions are her own.