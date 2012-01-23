Akst: Overdiagnosis can make you crazy

To a hammer, everything looks like a nail. To a mental health professional, evidently, an awful lot looks like mental illness.

The latest scary story on this front came to us last week from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which finds that each year 20 percent of American adults suffer some form of mental illness.

If it's any consolation, things are even worse in Europe, where a similar survey, published in September, found 38 percent of the entire population suffering each year from mental or brain disorders.

Then again, a decade ago, a survey by the National Institute for Mental Health found that 46 percent of Americans met the criteria for at least one mental illness at some point in their lives.

Should we be worried about this? Of course we should -- because what's crazy are these numbers, which call into question what is meant by "mental illness," and why anyone would think it so widespread.

Then again, it's hardly surprising that the latest U.S. survey found a lot of mental illness, given the questions it contained. For instance, it asks that you pick "one month in the past 12" when you were "the most depressed, anxious, or emotionally stressed." During that month, it wants to know, "how often did you feel nervous?" Other questions include: "During the past 30 days, how often did you feel restless or fidgety?" and "How often did you feel that everything was an effort?"

The real problem is that too many people have too great an interest in medicalizing normal life -- in turning sadness into depression, or shyness into social anxiety disorder. For drug companies and providers of mental health services, this can be quite profitable. The NSDUH survey found that prescription drugs were the most commonly used "mental health service" in 2010 and were given to 26.5 million adults -- a remarkable one of every nine.

Dr. Marcia Angell, a former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, is skeptical of all this medication. She writes: "The tally of those who are so disabled by mental disorders that they qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) increased nearly two and a half times between 1987 and 2007 -- from one in 184 Americans to one in seventy-six. For children, the rise is even more startling -- a thirty-five-fold increase."

None of this is to minimize the terrible problems that some people suffer with actual, indisputable mental illness. At least one expert said the NSDUH survey is probably right that 5 percent of Americans suffer from a mental disorder so severe it disrupts their lives. Depression can certainly do that.

The difficulty is that mental illness isn't like influenza or cancer. The latter two can be diagnosed definitively, but mental illness is more in the eye of the beholder. In the past, for example, homosexuality was considered a mental illness; now, in New York at least, gay people can marry one another -- the idea that they're "sick" has become a fringe notion.

Nowadays, mental illness has a kind of rule book in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association. The current edition has ballooned to describe three times the number of disorders enshrined in the first version, published in 1952. The next edition, due in 2013, is so controversial it's being prepared in secret.

But already we know that five of the 10 "personality disorders" in the current edition are being dropped, including narcissistic personality disorder -- a diagnosis that, fortunately, will remain in the DSM until after the presidential election. We'll no doubt need it.

