Dawidziak: All politics is local -- so true

Michael Dawidziak is a political consultant and pollster.

It's convention time. No, don't turn on the television expecting to see balloons, signs and people wearing funny hats jammed into a large sports arena. These are the local county and town party conventions, and they take place at smaller venues. Think an American Legion Hall or hotel ballroom, with attendees dressed rather conservatively.

For the most part, the public neither understands these rituals nor has any awareness they're taking place. But voters should be paying attention. The conventions are the processes that will, with rare exception, produce the voters' only choices for each position up for grabs in the November general election.

Americans much more in tune with presidential campaigns than their local elections can be excused for expecting the convention to be held after the primaries are over. The national conventions have become love-fests that coronate the ultimate winner of the preceding state caucuses and primaries.

But for other races, it's the other way around. The parties make their designated choices for elected office and then others decide whether to challenge these anointees in a primary. With local offices ranging from county executive in Suffolk to control of both county legislatures -- as well as town supervisors and council members -- all up for grabs this fall, voters need to keep tabs.

While this might seem like so much behind-closed-doors maneuvering, this year, the conventions are being played out with some very interesting dramatics in the background.

In Nassau County, the normally contentious legislature is attempting to set a new high-water mark for political enmity. Presiding Officer Peter Schmitt (R-Massapequa) and the Republicans are attempting to ram through a redistricting plan for the County Legislature that would go into effect this year -- two years earlier than it's traditionally done.

The Democrats got a stay to prevent a vote on the plan, but that stay was subsequently vacated by an appellate judge, and the plan passed by a 10-8 vote yesterday. It's destined for more court challenges. Even though the new plan would create another minority district, the Democrats would likely lose at least one seat. So the sparks are flying about the borders and makeup of the 19 legislative seats -- even while the parties are in the midst of nominating candidates for those seats.

In Suffolk, the two major parties face a sudden reversal of fortunes. The Republicans came into the year thinking they had a proven winner at the top of the ticket with the irresistible combination of $4 million in the bank and 70 percent approval ratings. But County Executive Steve Levy's sudden exit from this year's political stage left the GOP without a war chest or a clear nominee going into tonight's convention.

With County Treasurer Angie Carpenter the only declared Republican candidate for county executive, party leaders are still trying to choose between her, Assemb. Michael Fitzpatrick (R-St. James) and Michael O'Donohoe, commissioner of jurors -- both of whom have expressed interest -- and Randy Altschuler, who nearly toppled Rep. Tim Bishop (D-Southampton) last year but has not officially expressed interest in the county executive position.

The Democrats, on the other hand, are singing kumbaya, having united behind Babylon Town Supervisor Steve Bellone at their convention last week. And, instead of being behind, all of a sudden they find themselves with a fundraising edge, with $1.5 million in the bank.

Oprah's going off the air and it's the end of the season for "Dancing with the Stars" and "American Idol," but this is live drama worth paying attention to. The political season is just warming up.