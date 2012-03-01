De la Isla: Will Romney deport himself?

MEXICO CITY -- If Mitt Romney were to win the Republican presidential nomination and then defeat incumbent President Barack Obama in November, is it possible he would deport himself to Mexico?

Romney has been up and down in popularity with rank-and-file Republicans, though he won in Arizona and Michigan Tuesday. He'll compete in more state contests against equally flighty Rick Santorum, Ron Paul and Newt Gingrich.

Romney is unique among the Republican candidates because he is the only candidate eligible to self-deport with a home away from home.

The former Massachusetts governor is the son of George Romney, who was born in Mexico. The Mormon family previously exiled itself when it fled from the United States seeking religious freedom. The Romneys formed a Mormon colony in the northern mountains of Chihuahua in the 1880s. Mitt still has relatives there.

Most of them fled back to the U.S. (self-deportation again) after the Mexican Revolution began in 1910. The conflict made it hard to make a living there. The same hunger drove countless rural Mexicans north in the 1990s.

Mitt's father, George, was a child when the Romneys left Mexico and traveled to Salt Lake City during the Depression in the 1930s, then to Michigan in search of work. There, George Romney did quite well. He became governor, serving from 1963 to 1969. Later, he joined the Nixon administration as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

George Romney's Mexican birth, even though of U.S. parents, makes him of Mexican nationality.

His son Mitt is a Mexican, too. His status is a legal entitlement. To claim it, all he needs to do, according to Mexico's nationality law covering children with parents born in Mexico (Chapter 2, Article 30), is provide proof of his father's birthplace and parenthood.

Donald Trump, who has endorsed Romney for president, might consider investigating, as he did with Obama, whether Romney -- a binational -- is eligible to serve as president.

Romney could self-deport the way former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin resigned Alaska's governorship in 2009 -- to save face -- if he happens to lead Republicans to a humiliating landslide election loss.

Or, as a public service, Romney could self-deport to show all undocumented people from Mexico how to do it. It would prove his proposal to have illegal residents self-deport is a sincere one, and that he's not engaging in cynical, hypocritical politics by telling others to do what he won't.

Romney could explain he was crossing the border as an experienced job-creator who would help Mexico apply to host future Olympic Games, as Brazil has done.

Romney is known to have consulted Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who was the architect of the draconian Arizona and Alabama disasters. Is it any coincidence that Kobach -- dubbed the "dark lord of the anti-illegal immigration movement" by Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill. -- also has advised five of the 13 primary states in which Romney is a candidate on ways to induce throwing out immigrants and their U.S.-born children and creating a pogrom economy?

The Arizona and Alabama economies already have been clobbered with negative economic consequences from those measures. Most other states considering similar anti-illegal immigrant laws have abandoned them, concluding the costs were too high.

Finally, if Romney were to win the GOP nomination and beat Obama, he could self-deport anyway after he does what he says he will do and all the wing nuts are in power, with the rest of the nation in depression, in revolt or both.

It would be consistent. Taking the self-deporting exit runs in the Romney family.

Jose de la Isla writes a weekly commentary for Hispanic Link News Service. Email joseisla3@yahoo.com.