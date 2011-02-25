Different tack on Indian Ocean piracy

Daniel Akst is a member of the Newsday editorial board.

The Somali pirates and the merchant ships that ply the Indian Ocean have two things in common.

The first, of course, is that they both make their living at sea. The second is that they lack sufficient incentives to change their harmful behavior.

The pirates persist - with the help of criminal transnational investors and ever-more-sophisticated equipment - for the simple reason that piracy pays. Ransoms have been spiraling upward, totaling $238 million last year. The Indian Ocean is just too vast to effectively police, and too many ships are easy pickings. In short, the pirates have no reason to change course.

But the shipping companies apparently lack reason to change course as well. Their vessels aren't sufficiently hardened against attack, perhaps because they can rely on the world's navies for protection. And until recently, when pirate cruelty and greed began to get out of hand, they may have calculated that it was cheaper and safer to pay a ransom occasionally than take more drastic measures.

Is this behavior harmful? Of course it is. Paying ransoms to pirates only encourages piracy, drawing more pirates and investors into the increasingly lucrative racket and underwriting more effective pirate ships, weapons and technology. Every dollar paid in ransom makes the seas a more dangerous place.

On its face, piracy may seem an apt problem for the world's navies. The stakes are huge: access to the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea, the world's most active shipping channel, and of course the Suez Canal. More than 30,000 vessels pass the coast of Somalia monthly, many carrying vital oil supplies for Europe.

Most pass unmolested. But the pirate threat is serious enough that navies from a bevy of nations, including ours, have pitched in to combat it, at a very roughly estimated cost of $5 million a day. But their presence has only driven the pirates way out into the Indian Ocean, an area too large for any navy to patrol.

In other words, this is one mission the navies can't handle. What's needed is a new set of incentives to get the relevant parties to change their behavior, which is why it's probably time for the navies to withdraw.

I don't mean overnight, of course. But what if it were announced that in six months the navies would leave the Indian Ocean, perhaps maintaining instead only a small, peripheral reaction force?

Without a fearsome armada on call at somebody else's expense, shippers would have to harden their vessels, using well-established measures that many have so far failed to adopt. These can include razor wire, water cannons, sailing faster and other relatively simple tactics. All it takes is cash.

Self-defense against pirates will also likely involve armed ships. The shippers have resisted this, citing bans on armed vessels in many ports, safety issues and other factors. Yet piratical greed - and the world's understandable reluctance to strike at the heart of piracy by invading Somalia - make it all but inevitable that shippers install weapons and hire professionals to use them.

Private security contractors in Iraq have given the whole breed a bad name, but private security often works quite well. Armored trucks all over America, for example, collect and deliver cash using private armed guards at modest cost and with minimal bloodshed.

Shippers needn't use outside firms. They can hire guards with military experience just as easily as captains - perhaps more so, given the growing danger of piracy that current policies are only fueling.