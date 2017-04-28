Donald Trump has proved just as bad as imagined

One hundred days is but a glimpse of a presidency. This time it feels like an eternity.

I have written that I thought Donald Trump was wrong to be president. His demagoguery, his foreign policy inexperience and his conflicts of interest were disqualifiers. Since Jan. 20, the president has proved me right.

He immediately set forth to deny certain people travel rights, including American citizens. Multiple federal courts have stopped his travel ban. His administration is on a third version of movement restriction for people who are not a threat.

He promised an isolationist foreign policy. Instead, in these first 100 days, we see him wandering into Syria and North Korea. He barely understands the issues. Social media was excited when he directed missiles into Syria. His attack left the airport functioning. He could have done that for free, but there are no ratings for that. Instead he showed American impotence.

Trump claimed an administration free of conflicts of interest. Instead his team uses issue waivers, flouting the very protections designed to stop emoluments violations. In President Trump’s first 100 days, he still hides his tax returns and makes White House visitor logs private. Your browser history is up for sale though.

If I were still a Republican precinct chairman, I’d be livid. Trump promised to repeal Obamacare. Even with Republican majorities, a replacement could not be put up for a vote. He meekly noted nobody knew health care was “so complicated.” He must be the “nobody.” Everybody else feels the expense and limitations of half functioning health care.

Donald Trump said he would address the federal budget. Instead of attacking trillion dollar deficits, he nibbles. He cut programs like Meals on Wheels and school lunches for children. While he takes away beans and franks from children and the elderly, he dines at Mar-a-Lago.

The security costs there are part of a Trump theme. Charge the federal government everything it can at Trump properties as long as it can. I am old enough to remember when the Republican Party attacked welfare queens. Now the GOP nominates and elects one of the biggest for president. During the campaign alone, Trump properties received nearly $13 million dollars.

Donald Trump told you he would build a wall. He told you Mexico would pay for it. The second clearly isn’t happening, and why should it? Immigration from Mexico has been falling for years. According to the Pew Research Center, more Mexican immigrants are leaving the United States than coming in.

Donald Trump’s wall is already crumbling, like his presidency. The only foundation he has for a wall is racism. Subtle comments have imbued the Republican Party for a generation, and now the racism is overt. White supremacist Steve Bannon tickles Donald Trump’s ear with fears of bogeymen.

Donald Trump has yet to voice a coherent strategy for America. He only knows sound bites. They are fed to him by factions that compete for power within the White House. They have little interest in principle.

The White House is like teenagers on spring break with access to a car and booze, but with no sense of responsibility.

Another problem for the United States, Texas and Dallas is a Congress that refuses to rein him in. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, votes almost entirely with Trump. He and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are the poster children for members of Congress who talk a good game about constitutional separation of powers, but they are more like congressional affluenza parents. They leave us to clean up after their wayward child.

Trump is drowning. When you’re gasping for air, a hundred seconds seems a long time. One hundred days seems like an eon. And the congressional lifeguard seems to be out to lunch.

Christopher Suprun is a paramedic and EMS educator in Dallas and a Republican presidential elector who would not cast his ballot for Donald Trump. He wrote this for The Dallas Morning News.