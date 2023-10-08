On this day, a joyous return to a happy trail

It had been a long time, far too long. I had a late summer afternoon free from obligations, and a relaxed nature walk sounded perfect. But where to wander?

I had passed by Hempstead Harbor Park many times on my way to play golf, thought about checking in there, but abandoned the idea as I drove home. Not today, however. I knew that there was a shoreline walking trail. In fact, I had helped begin the process of its creation. Today would be a great time to witness just how that trail had progressed.

I parked in a quiet lot and headed for the trail. I was already using my binoculars to scan the skies and waters of the harbor. Memories can be triggered by places, and this place evoked many. I am a retired biology teacher from Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington. One of my many passions was to instill a love and appreciation of nature -- especially raptors – in my students.

Over 30 years ago, it was rare to see any osprey (fish hawk) in the waters around Long Island. I decided, as the environmental club adviser, that it would be a great idea to build and install an osprey nesting platform in Hempstead Harbor. There were numerous permit issues to resolve, but they were minor distractions.

My students loved the entire process of building, transporting and then installing the 18-foot-tall pole in the harbor marsh. More good things happened within a year when the pole was occupied by a pair of ospreys. It was the beginning of a resurgence of that bird, which are now common throughout the island. It was also the beginning of my second career as an osprey nesting platform builder and installer. I have put up dozens across Long Island.

It was also the start of a campaign to make the entire area of the Hempstead Harbor shoreline a park. I walked this shore numerous times with town officials to get a feel as to what was wanted, and how to get it done. It was understood that it would take a long time, and it did!

I started hiking the trail to see how it had worked out. I was impressed, not only with the condition of the trail and its multiple views of the harbor, but even more so with the memories generated. I was thrilled to see great egrets, cormorants, kingfishers, numerous warblers, green herons, wood ducks and geese. I was even greeted at the end of my walk by the view of a bald eagle soaring above the harbor. No osprey today, but a wonderful day regardless.

A final note: I was so engaged with all of the nature that surrounded me, that I almost missed it. At the one-mile marker, I saw it -- an osprey platform. As soon as I got a better look at it, I knew that it was my platform, the very first one that my students and I had installed. It looked a bit worse for wear, but there was no mistake. I doubted if it had been used lately by the osprey; at this moment, it was being used as a viewing perch by a statuesque great blue heron. A beautiful symbol of my past, and still residing in the present.

Reader Jim Jones lives in Bayville.