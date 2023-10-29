This book club explores Long Island's ghosts

Long Island played a significant role in the American Revolution. I am proud of the Culper Spy Ring’s contribution to my liberty. Gen. George Washington needed a spy network, and brave Long Island patriots rose to the challenge. With Halloween only two days away, it is noteworthy that some ghost hunters believe some of those spies never left.

My Island Trees book club recently read the book “George Washington’s Secret Six: The Spy Ring That Saved the American Revolution.” The authors indicate that those Long Island spies bore little resemblance to James Bond. Aside from their bravery, they led rather unremarkable lives. One spy who was a woman is known to this day only as Agent 355.

I then introduced the club to the book, “Historic Haunts of Long Island: Ghosts and Legends from the Gold Coast to Montauk Point.” I read passages that say some of the Culper spies may still be here in spirit. For example, the authors write that there supposedly have been sightings of the spy Robert Townsend at Raynham Hall in Oyster Bay.

A ghost, they say, may have been seen by two stable workers near Strongs Neck. Many of the spy meetings took place there. The authors question whether the ghost was one of the Culper spies. They write, “Could the figure have been the spirit of Caleb Brewster? Abraham Woodhull? Austin Roe?” Each one, a Culper spy.

Our 11-woman book club decided to investigate a haunted location, even if it had nothing to do with the spy ring. Two places immediately came to mind: the “Amityville Horror” house and the Seaford house that inspired the movie “Poltergeist.”

After discussion, we instead chose the Milleridge Inn in Jericho. The inn has a rich history of ghosts supposedly on its premises. In the past, staff members claim to have seen the ghosts of a child, a couple dancing and a woman on the staircase. A member of a painting crew saw the ghosts of a family: a father, mother and son. Paranormal researchers have investigated the premises and believe the inn does have supernatural activity.

On a sunny June afternoon, the book club met for lunch at the inn. The banquet manager, Amanda Losco, gave us a private tour of the second floor. She pointed out a child’s footprint in a floorboard. She told us, “No matter how many times they sand down the footprint, it always reappears.” Amanda herself said she felt a shove while walking in the hallway, only to discover no one behind her. The luncheon was an adventure that not only kept our interest in ghosts but added to our understanding of Long Island history.

Our club now has plans to investigate other possibly haunted restaurants. Our new mission statement is: “Ghost hunting -- one dining experience at a time.”

If the Culper spies ever appeared to me, I would thank them for their service and ask them to reveal the identity of the female spy.

However, if I could invite just one ghost into my home, I would choose pirate Captain Kidd, who legend has it, buried his treasure on Gardiners Island. I would dismantle my costly house alarm to allow William Kidd to appear in my home. Then I’d ask him if he would greet today’s home intruders and porch pirates. I imagine his spirit would exceed all available security systems.

Reader Rose Warren lives in Plainedge.